Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of HEN3 traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €93.08 ($109.51). The company had a trading volume of 378,963 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

