Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,480,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

HTGC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

