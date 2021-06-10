Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.