Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Sells $93,284.40 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HFWA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.47. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

