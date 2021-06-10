Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Heritage Financial worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $294,969 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

