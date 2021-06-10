HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,962.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $60,962.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00866124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.24 or 0.08511047 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

