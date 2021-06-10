Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.23

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.23 and last traded at C$18.23, with a volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.49 million and a PE ratio of 32.87.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

