Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up approximately 4.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 2.27% of Hexcel worth $106,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,464. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -211.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

