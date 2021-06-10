HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Insider Purchases £126,750 in Stock

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HGT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 337.50 ($4.41). 731,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,311. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. HgCapital Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

