HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $433.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

