HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Deluxe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after buying an additional 390,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Deluxe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

