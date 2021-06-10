Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

