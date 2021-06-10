Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

