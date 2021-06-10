Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

