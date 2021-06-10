HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HNI worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HNI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

