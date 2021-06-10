Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.