Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 1,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

