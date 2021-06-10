Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 464.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,912 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

