home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 4.8%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.27 ($19.14) and last traded at €16.41 ($19.31). 128,246 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.24 ($20.28).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H24. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get home24 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.67 million and a P/E ratio of -34.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.92.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.