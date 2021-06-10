Homeros (HMR) Reaches Market Cap of $50.04 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $50.04 million and $9.20 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00837819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.91 or 0.08361269 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.