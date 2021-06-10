Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $30,514.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

