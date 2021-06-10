HOQU Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.52 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $434,138.27 and approximately $1.52 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00845403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.18 or 0.08438575 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

