Hord (HORD) Price Down 25.4% This Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Hord has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $153,838.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,499,399 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

