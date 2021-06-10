Horizen (ZEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $976.54 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Horizen has a total market cap of $976.54 million and $69.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $87.37 or 0.00238168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00369831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00192430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 813.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,177,281 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

