Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,894,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,370,000 after purchasing an additional 134,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,566. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

