Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,384% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
