Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,384% compared to the typical volume of 175 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

