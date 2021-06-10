Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 16,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,634,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

