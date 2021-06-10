Howdoo (UDOO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $536,623.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $536,623.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00856356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.92 or 0.08519263 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,537,891 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

