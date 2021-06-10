H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.60

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.56, with a volume of 370241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

