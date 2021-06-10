H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.52. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 1,122,000 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.31. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

