HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Achieves $9.15 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $14,477.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

