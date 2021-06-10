HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,791.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

