Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.90

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 5589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

