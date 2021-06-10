Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $421.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,953. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

