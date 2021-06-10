Humaniq (HMQ) One Day Volume Tops $97,692.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $97,692.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.17 or 0.08493126 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

