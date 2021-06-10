Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Reaches $51.86 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $51.86 million and approximately $2,930.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.00864177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.72 or 0.08513430 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

