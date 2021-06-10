Humanscape Market Capitalization Tops $54.81 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $54.81 million and approximately $3,034.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

