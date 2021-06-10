Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.37). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 606,246 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.15. The company has a market capitalization of £418.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

