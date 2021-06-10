Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.39% of Huron Consulting Group worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.95. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.