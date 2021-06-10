HYCON Reaches 1-Day Volume of $283,331.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $283,331.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00093098 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,752,138 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,752,137 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

