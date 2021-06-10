Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Stanton K. Rideout Buys 55,000 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 140,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.12. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

