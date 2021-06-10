Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 563,899 shares.The stock last traded at $55.11 and had previously closed at $56.57.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.13.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

