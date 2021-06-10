HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0003

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $26,731.99 and $4,010.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

