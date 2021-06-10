Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 15,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 3,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

ITEPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Hyve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

