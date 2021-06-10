I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Position Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.27% of I-Mab worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.