I/O Coin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $9,158.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00462528 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01239265 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,919,212 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

