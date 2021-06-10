IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45. Approximately 30,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 941,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 19.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.