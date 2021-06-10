IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45. Approximately 30,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 941,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 19.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

