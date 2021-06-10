IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.