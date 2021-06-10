Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Reaches $10.88 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $35,103.32 or 0.92852472 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $382,543.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00063099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00195514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00202316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.62 or 0.01326844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.43 or 0.99722136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.