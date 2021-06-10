Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $10.61 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $34,229.55 or 0.92895587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.61 million and $263,696.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00062718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00189311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00198905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.01318169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,642.57 or 0.99444284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

